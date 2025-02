Ex-team player Özil on the board of Erdogan’s party

In practice, the party board has little significance. A constitutional amendment in 2017 replaced the parliamentary system in Turkey with a presidential system. Since then, Erdogan has been able to rule largely without restriction. In addition, many parts of the judiciary are under the control of the government, as the EU Commission has attested. According to Anadolu, Erdogan has now been re-elected as party leader at the congress with all 1,547 votes cast.