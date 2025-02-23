“This is very painful for honest beekeepers”

Salzburg association has been fighting against artificial honey for a long time

The Salzburg Association has been involved in honey scandals since it was founded in 1936. "The founding idea back then was to get artificial honey off the shelves," explains Renner. Today, beekeepers have to make tight budgets. The Salzburg beekeepers' cooperative currently generates a turnover of around 1.5 million euros. However, traditional honey as the core product only accounts for around 150,000 euros. The rest is made up of additional products such as candles made from beeswax or propolis, which are particularly popular in winter.