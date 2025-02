What makes Doskozil’s all-purpose legal weapon tick

His lawyer cannot confirm that Hans Peter Doskozil does not tolerate contradiction, as is often claimed behind closed doors. "A constructive, critical discourse is even explicitly desired. After all, it's about encouraging each other to think," says the 41-year-old lawyer, who is considered the closest confidant of the Burgenland governor, although he doesn't talk at his beck and call. Nevertheless, the two talk on the phone seven, eight or more times a day, usually when they are in the car.