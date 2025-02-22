Vorteilswelt
Struggle for coalition

ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS wrestle over three-party coalition

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 12:47

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen receives the party leaders of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS in the Hofburg on Saturday afternoon. 

0 Kommentare

146 days after the National Council elections - a sad record! - there is movement again in the process of forming a government. On Saturday morning, the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS continued their talks on possible government cooperation.

Party leaders Christian Stocker (ÖVP), Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) will then inform Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen about the status of the talks, after which statements are planned from around 1.30 pm.

Agreement in principle expected
An agreement in principle is expected to be announced. Meinl-Reisinger had to struggle with internal resistance, but has prevailed (see below). Global developments (Trump) have also increased the willingness to compromise.

After the planned press statements, it should then be clearer whether and when a new government can be expected. Should the NEOS enter a coalition as a permanent partner, a swearing-in ceremony could take place in a week's time at the earliest. This is because the Pinks would still have to have their members approve their entry into a government.

The official invitation to a general meeting, which according to party statutes must be sent out at least one week in advance, has not yet gone out. This could happen in the afternoon at the earliest and the vote could therefore take place next Saturday at the earliest.

NEOS MP criticizes
There are apparently concerns within the NEOS about joining a government. Tyrolean MP Dominik Oberhofer expressed these publicly on Saturday: "We have an offer with two ministries and a state secretariat, but I miss the reforms. The NEOS stand for reforms, not for jobs."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

