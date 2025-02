Two brothers about to make their double team debut

Dad Ramiz once won the championship title with Klosterneuburg, his sons Omer and Imran grew up playing basketball - and made the leap to Italian Serie A club Reggiana, with the older one even playing for the professionals. On Sunday (4 p.m.), both will be able to dribble together for Austria's national team for the first time against Albania in the Multiversum Schwechat. But this also provides a direct comparison.