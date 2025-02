Here Zverev tries to shoot down a drone

Troublemaker in the air

In the first set, the world number two had to interrupt his service briefly because a drone was hovering over the court. After the German had hit a ball in the direction of the flying device with the permission of chair umpire Aurelie Tourte (France), the troublemaker disappeared. Before that, Zverev had repeatedly looked up at the sky in disbelief, spied the annoying thing and repeatedly felt disturbed in his concentration.