ICE Hockey League
Linz, Graz and VSV secure play-off tickets
The three Austrian clubs prevailed on Friday in the four-way battle for the last three fixed tickets for the quarter-finals of the ICE Hockey League.
The Black Wings Linz (4:1 against Pioneers Vorarlberg), the Graz99ers and VSV (8:3 against Asiago) secured their place in the top six in the final round of the basic round. Fehervar have to enter the pre-play-offs after a 4:3 defeat against Red Bull Salzburg. First place went to the KAC.
VSV, who started the showdown in seventh place, never left any doubt. John Hughes opened the scoring with the 1:0 after ten seconds, and the Italians' equalizer 21 seconds later did not stop Villach's offensive fireworks. Patrick Holway (6th), Guus van Nes (7th), Benjamin Lanzinger (10th), Chase Pearson (13th/PP) and Max Coatta (17th/SH) made sure the score was clear after the first period (6:1). It was the biggest sporting event in Villach since the fatal attack.
Salzburg's support for Graz
The Black Wings Linz did their duty in their home game against Vorarlberg in the sold-out arena and also secured home advantage in the quarter-finals with fourth place. The Graz99ers were also spared the pre-play-offs, as Salzburg's hoped-for help in Hungary arrived. After an initially clear-cut affair for the Red Bulls, the Styrians' nerves were severely strained as the game progressed. Salzburg led 4:0 after 24 minutes, but Fehervar managed to close the gap to 3:4 by the 45th minute.
If the Hungarians had scored exactly one point, i.e. equalized and lost in extra time, the team from Graz would have dropped into the pre-play-offs. However, the defending champions held on to their narrow lead to secure their place in the next Champions Hockey League.
KAC remains number one
However, it was not enough for first place and thus home advantage until the final. The KAC successfully defended their top position with a 2:0 home win against the Pustertal Wölfe.
The KAC, Salzburg, Bolzano, Linz, Graz and Villach are through to the quarter-finals, which begin on March 2. Fehervar must join Olimpija Ljubljana, Pustertal and the Vienna Capitals, who lost 6-1 at home to Ljubljana, in the pre-play-offs. The Hungarians were allowed to choose their opponent and chose the Caps. Pustertal and Ljubljana will meet in the second duel. The last two places in the quarter-finals will be decided in the "best of three" series on Sunday, Tuesday and, if necessary, next Friday.
The season is over for Vorarlberg, Asiago and HC Innsbruck (2:9 in Bolzano), while Asiago's participation in the league could also come to an end.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.