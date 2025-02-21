Linz, Graz and VSV secure play-off tickets

The KAC, Salzburg, Bolzano, Linz, Graz and Villach are through to the quarter-finals, which begin on March 2. Fehervar must join Olimpija Ljubljana, Pustertal and the Vienna Capitals, who lost 6-1 at home to Ljubljana, in the pre-play-offs. The Hungarians were allowed to choose their opponent and chose the Caps. Pustertal and Ljubljana will meet in the second duel. The last two places in the quarter-finals will be decided in the "best of three" series on Sunday, Tuesday and, if necessary, next Friday.