Fee increases for FP Innsbruck robber barons

Green push for higher parking fees?

"The massive price explosion for the drinking water tunnel is just the latest bad news. The additional costs are then simply passed on to the population," Dengg points out. Now Janine Bex, member of the city council for the Greens, is raising the alarm with a proposal: "She wants to increase the already horrendous short-term parking zone tariffs once again. The left-wing city government with the pseudo-bourgeois Anzengruber is being driven by the anti-business and anti-car ideology of the Greens."