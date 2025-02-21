"It's serious!"
Klum shocked: Emergency doctor called to the “GNTM” shoot!
Shock for Heidi Klum and her top model candidates: During the shooting of the latest episode of "Germany's Next Topmodel" an emergency doctor was called!
There was a lot of excitement in the new episode of "Germany's Next Topmodel" as the candidates were about to make their first official catwalk appearance.
Excitement before the first catwalk appearance
But the exclusive gowns by designer Lessja Verlingieri gave the model candidates a hard time. "These are couture dresses. One costs up to 150,000 euros!" the designer warned Heidi's girls to be careful when wearing them.
Reason enough for Angelina to burst into tears: "I'd like a dress that's easier to walk in," she sobbed. Xenia was still able to laugh at first: The 26-year-old was chosen to open the catwalk show.
Xenia broke down!
But then came the shock: during the preparations for her big performance, Xenia suddenly collapsed and couldn't get up at all. The emergency doctor had to arrive!
"I just saw how she couldn't breathe and couldn't stand up either," explained a horrified Canel. "Then the paramedics came and I thought to myself: this is serious!"
Heidi Klum was also visibly worried about her candidate: "Xenia's fainting spell is a shock. For all the models and for me too, of course!"
Fortunately, Xenia soon felt better again. "I think it's because the dress was very tight," she explained. "You can't sit down either. That's when my circulation collapsed."
Mixed catwalk debut
All the better for Xenia: she made her catwalk debut without any problems. Quite unlike Eva: she got tangled up in her dress and burst into tears after her walk. And Marie didn't float either, but limped across the catwalk because the dress had got caught. "I can't look at it," said Heidi Klum in despair.
In the evening, it was finally decided who would be allowed to go to the villa in Los Angeles. Heidi only took 26 of the 49 models with her - including Xenia. "You couldn't tell that it had happened to you just before," said Klum, praising the candidate for completing the catwalk show perfectly despite collapsing.
