Pensioner could have gone swimming 30,000 times

220 days with the garden hose fully turned on

EVN expert Stefan Zach also considers the case to be bizarre, but possible. It would not be an isolated case in the country, but: "This normally only happens when the meter is installed at the start of the garden and the pipe to the house suddenly has a large leak," says Zach. He is also puzzled by the meter in the cellar, as a tap would have to be fully turned on for almost 450 days to consume this amount of water. Only the garden hose would be an option - it could carry twice the amount, which is around 220 days.