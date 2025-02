Bleak prospects for the labor market in 2025

Neither the balance sheet for 2024 nor the outlook for this year make AMS Managing Director Helene Sengstbratl jump for joy. "We have been recording rising unemployment figures for 20 months. The economic engine is not really starting up," says the AMS boss. An average of 8186 people were unemployed in 2024, an increase of almost seven percent compared to 2023. If you add the 1733 training participants, the average number was even 9919 people.