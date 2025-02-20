Pierer Industrie clears hurdle in the battle for the future

This is an important step for Pierer Industrie AG, which has also given itself time to build up the liquid funds to do so. How will this be achieved? On the one hand, funds are to flow in via the shareholder level, and on the other hand from a profit participation right relating to the sale of shares in Leoni AG. Funds can also be generated through the strategic networking of SHW AG in Germany and Pankl Racing Systems AG in Austria, both subsidiaries of Pankl AG. The steps could also lead to a (partial) sale of shareholdings.