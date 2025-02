Messi shoots Miami to victory at minus 17 degrees

"Inhuman" conditions

Due to an Arctic snowstorm, the match was postponed a day to avoid icy fog. Mascharano, a former team-mate of his current protégés Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, even described the extreme weather conditions as "inhuman" after the game. All the better for the Barcelona legends that the second leg, just like the upcoming league match against New York City FC, will once again take place in the sunny Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale near Miami.