Test run for 2027

The Montafon is already ready for the World Championships

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 11:25

In two years' time, the Vorarlberg Montafon will host the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships. In order to present itself as the perfect host, tests are being carried out this weekend - with a top-class mogul slope show.

"The weather forecast for the test run for the 2027 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships is excellent and the slope is in very good condition," says Alex Borg, Project Manager at Golm Silvretta Lünersee Tourismus. "The Slovenian course builder Ales Špan and his team have done a really great job over the past few days with the volunteers from the Montafon Ski Club and the valley associations."

The numerous volunteers have done a great job.
The numerous volunteers have done a great job.
Today and tomorrow, training will take place on the 220-metre long and 28-degree steep course, followed by the European Cup individual competitions for men and women on Saturday, before the "Dual Moguls" decisions on Sunday. "As the finish stadium can be reached on foot from the mountain station in a short time, spectators with a pedestrian ticket can also be there live without skis," explains Borg. "The entire course can be viewed from the terraces of the restaurants, and there will also be a bar at the finish line run by the Montafon Ski Club."

Hämmerle makes a guest appearance at home in March
The only drop of bitterness: fans on the Golm will have to do without local heroes. But they will be back in March, when the Snowboardcross World Cup with Olympic champion Alessandro "Izzi" Hämmerle and youngster Elias Leitner stops off at Grasjoch. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

