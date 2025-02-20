The Montafon is already ready for the World Championships

Today and tomorrow, training will take place on the 220-metre long and 28-degree steep course, followed by the European Cup individual competitions for men and women on Saturday, before the "Dual Moguls" decisions on Sunday. "As the finish stadium can be reached on foot from the mountain station in a short time, spectators with a pedestrian ticket can also be there live without skis," explains Borg. "The entire course can be viewed from the terraces of the restaurants, and there will also be a bar at the finish line run by the Montafon Ski Club."