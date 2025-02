Women’s giant slalom in Sestriere from 10.30 am LIVE

Mikaela Shiffrin is making further attempts at her 100th victory in the Alpine Ski World Cup. Since retiring and suffering an injury on November 30 as the leader in the Killington giant slalom, the US star has only competed in the World Cup on January 30 in the slalom in Courchevel, but was not yet able to win again and ultimately finished tenth. Two World Cup events and a gold medal later, the ÖSV athletes will be competing in two giant slaloms and a slalom in Sestriere.