“Honor for me to continue Strabag’s vision”

Working for the Group for 20 years

At the same time, he is driving forward the further standardization and digitalization of construction processes, which is urgently needed in view of the shortage of skilled workers in the industry. Kratochwill will seamlessly continue the Strategy 2030 with his colleagues on the Management Board and Supervisory Board. Kratochwill was initially appointed until December 31, 2026. He studied industrial engineering and mechanical engineering at the Vienna University of Technology and has been with the Strabag Group for over 20 years