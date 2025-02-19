Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New Group CEO:

“Honor for me to continue Strabag’s vision”

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 18:02

Stefan Kratochwill wants to continue the vision of Strabag CEO Klemens Haselnsteiner, who died unexpectedly recently. Following his appointment as CEO, the 48-year-old states: "It is an honor for me."

0 Kommentare

"I am convinced that technological progress will give us an even stronger market position in line with our economic goals," the new CEO is quoted as saying on the Strabag website. "The tragic loss of Klemens Haselsteiner has affected us all deeply. It is a personal concern and an honor for me to continue his vision for Strabag." Now they will "continue together on the path to a sustainable future", said Kratochwill.

Strabag is Austria's largest construction group and achieved a massive increase in profits in 2023 (Bild: APA Pool/APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)
Strabag is Austria's largest construction group and achieved a massive increase in profits in 2023
(Bild: APA Pool/APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)

Advance praise from the head of the Supervisory Board
Strabag Supervisory Board Chairwoman Kerstin Gelbmann emphasized Kratochwill's long career in the Group and gave him advance praise: "He has also played a key role in shaping the new strategy as part of his cross-divisional function as Head of Central Division at BMTI. With the conversion of construction machinery and vehicles to new technologies, he is using one of the most important levers for climate neutrality."

Working for the Group for 20 years
At the same time, he is driving forward the further standardization and digitalization of construction processes, which is urgently needed in view of the shortage of skilled workers in the industry. Kratochwill will seamlessly continue the Strategy 2030 with his colleagues on the Management Board and Supervisory Board. Kratochwill was initially appointed until December 31, 2026. He studied industrial engineering and mechanical engineering at the Vienna University of Technology and has been with the Strabag Group for over 20 years

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf