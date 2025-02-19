New Group CEO:
“Honor for me to continue Strabag’s vision”
Stefan Kratochwill wants to continue the vision of Strabag CEO Klemens Haselnsteiner, who died unexpectedly recently. Following his appointment as CEO, the 48-year-old states: "It is an honor for me."
"I am convinced that technological progress will give us an even stronger market position in line with our economic goals," the new CEO is quoted as saying on the Strabag website. "The tragic loss of Klemens Haselsteiner has affected us all deeply. It is a personal concern and an honor for me to continue his vision for Strabag." Now they will "continue together on the path to a sustainable future", said Kratochwill.
Advance praise from the head of the Supervisory Board
Strabag Supervisory Board Chairwoman Kerstin Gelbmann emphasized Kratochwill's long career in the Group and gave him advance praise: "He has also played a key role in shaping the new strategy as part of his cross-divisional function as Head of Central Division at BMTI. With the conversion of construction machinery and vehicles to new technologies, he is using one of the most important levers for climate neutrality."
Working for the Group for 20 years
At the same time, he is driving forward the further standardization and digitalization of construction processes, which is urgently needed in view of the shortage of skilled workers in the industry. Kratochwill will seamlessly continue the Strategy 2030 with his colleagues on the Management Board and Supervisory Board. Kratochwill was initially appointed until December 31, 2026. He studied industrial engineering and mechanical engineering at the Vienna University of Technology and has been with the Strabag Group for over 20 years
