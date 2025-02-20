Innsbruck's budget woes
Cost explosions and who pays for them
The cost explosion for the Mühlau drinking water tunnel is largely being passed on to the customers of Innsbruck's municipal services. However, they are also responsible for other budget shortfalls.
In the fall of last year, the city government used more cash to maintain the liquidity of the city of Innsbruck. This refers to loans and the use of overdraft facilities, which of course also entails costs. The bill for this was presented to the City Senate on Wednesday. A low five-figure sum in interest payments is due for the cash-strapped city. At 35 million euros in total, the size of the loans was not exactly small.
IKB dividend flows as planned
Most recently, the Innsbruck budget was relieved by the payment of 20 million euros from Tiwag to Innsbrucker Kommunalbetriebe. The background to this was the (late) agreement in the electricity price dispute. This now ensures that the dividend of 13 million euros, which had already been budgeted for by the city, will actually flow to the city. However, it is not yet out of the woods financially. This is because projects such as the new Boznerplatz square, the ice canal, the Campagne-Areal development and increased compulsory expenditure in the education and social sectors will be financed 100% with new loans - a total of 59 million euros.
Repayments and increases
What does this mean for the people of Innsbruck? First of all, they received a refund from the municipal utilities last year for overpayments for electricity. For an Innsbruck household with an average annual consumption of between 2,300 and 3,500 kilowatt hours, this amounted to between 102 and 368 euros, depending on annual consumption and product.
10 percent plus for waste
However, these credits are partly eaten up by the fee increases imposed by the city in the course of the budget shortfalls. For example, waste charges rose by 10% at the beginning of the year, while other municipal charges were at least index-adjusted.
Mühlau tunnel much more expensive than planned
The explosion in costs for the Mühlau drinking water tunnel will also be passed on to a large extent to IKB customers - in the form of an increase in water and sewerage charges. However, it is not yet clear to what extent.
Provision for new MCI building is released
The new MCI building canceled by LH Anton Mattle also has an impact on the city's budget, but not necessarily a negative one: the city has been setting aside €11.5 million for years to cover the building ban, which would have to be transferred to the federal government in the event of a new building. This reserve could be released if the rejection of the new MCI building actually goes ahead - even after the 2027 state elections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.