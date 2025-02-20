Cost explosions and who pays for them

IKB dividend flows as planned

Most recently, the Innsbruck budget was relieved by the payment of 20 million euros from Tiwag to Innsbrucker Kommunalbetriebe. The background to this was the (late) agreement in the electricity price dispute. This now ensures that the dividend of 13 million euros, which had already been budgeted for by the city, will actually flow to the city. However, it is not yet out of the woods financially. This is because projects such as the new Boznerplatz square, the ice canal, the Campagne-Areal development and increased compulsory expenditure in the education and social sectors will be financed 100% with new loans - a total of 59 million euros.