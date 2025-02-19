After a nail-biter
CL: Bayern Munich now face a tough draw
A tough draw awaits FC Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League. That was already clear before the draw on Friday.
FC Bayern Munich managed to advance in the "premier class" with a great deal of effort on Tuesday. The German record champions drew 1-1 (0-0) at home to Celtic Glasgow in the play-off second leg thanks to a late Davies goal, which was enough after a 2-1 first-leg win.
The dream of the "title Dahoam" is thus alive - the CL final will take place in Munich on May 31. Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid now await in the round of 16. Bayern would certainly like to avoid a clash with Bayer in particular. It was only last Saturday that the two top teams met in the Bundesliga, with Munich celebrating a lucky point (0:0).
However, the second potential opponent, Atletico, is also an extremely unpleasant opponent. The Madrilenians are currently third in the Spanish league, just one point behind leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Kane: "It's out of our hands"
"It doesn't matter who we're up against. Of course we know that Leverkusen are a top team. And Atletico have also proven that they are a top team in recent years. Just as it could have been City or Madrid or Celtic now, it's out of our hands," said Bayern's star striker Harry Kane. "We have to wait and see and prepare well for the games."
