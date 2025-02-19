Received 2800th plaque
Mindy Kaling honored with star on “Walk of Fame”
Mindy Kaling (45) shone brightly on Hollywood's "Walk of Fame". The mother of three received her 2800th plaque on the legendary sidewalk in the heart of Hollywood. Kaling, who is also a successful author, director and comedian, was honored in the television category.
The US actress, born the daughter of Indian emigrants, presented herself beaming in front of the photographers and even knelt down to acknowledge her newly unveiled star plaque.
- Kaling, born in the USA as the daughter of Indian immigrants, was already a member of the screenwriting team for the American hit series "The Office" at the age of 24 and also took on a role in front of the camera. She developed the comedy series "The Mindy Project" (2012-2017) and played the lead role of a gynecologist whose professional and private life collide.
- For Netflix, she worked as a producer on the series "Never Before in My Life" and "Running Point", among others.
- She has also starred in films such as "Almost Married", "The Time Puzzle" and "Ocean's 8" and has written bestselling books.
Kaling brought her father to the ceremony. Together with her parents, she would have watched many sitcoms as a child. She thanked her father and her mother, who died in 2012, for their support of her wish to become an artist.
As guest speaker, actor B.J. Novak praised the many talents of his former co-star from the comedy series "The Office". Novak is also the godfather of Kaling's three children. Most recently, she gave birth to daughter Anne in February 2024. Katherine is seven years old, son Spencer is four. Kaling has not yet revealed the father of her three children.
