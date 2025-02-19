Urine doesn’t “stink” the most for bathers

Bathing boss after excitement:
Mehmed Alajbeg, Managing Director of Stadtbad Mödling, in an honest conversation about the nagging culture of bathers and the challenges of running an almost 100-year-old historic pool profitably and pleasing everyone.
Mehmed Alajbeg has been Managing Director of Stadtbad Mödling since 2021. He was recently criticized for crumbs on the floor and signs of wear and tear - the "Krone" reported. "Yes, there are these marks, but all the cleaning doesn't help," says Alajbeg. He points out the proud age of the historic bathing facility, which is almost 100 years old. High energy costs and ongoing repairs make efficient operation virtually impossible.
Many innovations in recent years
And yet a lot has happened since he took over. A new entrance has been created at the back to reduce waiting times at the entrance, the fitness studio has been redesigned and can be used by bathers free of charge. The children's playground has been renovated and a new ventilation system installed. Nursing and changing rooms have been set up for women as well as in the men's changing room.
Not all changes have been met with approval. For example, there is now only one mixed sauna for reasons of efficiency. "Of course some people are upset about this, but it's always happened," says Alajbeg, showing a booklet of complaints where guests have been expressing their displeasure since 1984: about flowerbeds that have disappeared, children jumping into the water, ice that is too expensive or the water temperature that is too low. "But our swimming pool is 29 to 30 degrees," emphasizes the head of the municipal pool.
Canteen weak point - unfortunately not always open
There is also criticism of the canteen, which is always closed. The leaseholder operates four locations on the site, which are not profitable to run at the same time in winter. It is currently open regularly at the ice rink and only when needed at the indoor pool. The problem is also that, according to Alajbeg, the teachers don't like the students spending time in the canteen. "They just play with their cell phones there, buy unhealthy sweets and not everyone can afford a snack or sweets."
Youth trend: swimming trunks plus cool underpants
Another problem is the trend among young boys to wear underpants under their swimming trunks. "You can see from the higher chlorine consumption that this is often not clean underwear." This has certainly risen by ten percent in recent years," calculates Alajbeg.
It is not the pee that is the main problem, but oils from cosmetics or cheap tanning creams that destroy the filter system.
Mehmed Alajbeg, Geschäftsführer Stadtbad Mödling
But: "The complainers go away and new customers come instead." And: "The gentleman who started the complaint about the crumbs is also coming back to us," says Alajbeg. He is said to have already complained in Perchtoldsdorfer Bad ...
