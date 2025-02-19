Urine doesn’t “stink” the most for bathers

Canteen weak point - unfortunately not always open

There is also criticism of the canteen, which is always closed. The leaseholder operates four locations on the site, which are not profitable to run at the same time in winter. It is currently open regularly at the ice rink and only when needed at the indoor pool. The problem is also that, according to Alajbeg, the teachers don't like the students spending time in the canteen. "They just play with their cell phones there, buy unhealthy sweets and not everyone can afford a snack or sweets."