Manhunt in Innsbruck
Brutal attack at petrol station: attacker on the run
The Innsbruck police are searching for a 24-year-old Palestinian who allegedly brutally attacked and seriously injured a local man at a petrol station on Monday evening. The 29-year-old victim had to be taken to hospital after the attack.
Shortly before 6.30 p.m., there was initially a "verbal argument" between an acquaintance of the 24-year-old Palestinian and the 29-year-old Austrian, according to the police. It is not yet known what the argument was about.
As a result of this argument, the Palestinian attacked the Austrian and unexpectedly and suddenly punched him several times in the face with both fists.
In any case, the situation got completely out of hand - the Palestinian intervened, he attacked the local man "and unexpectedly and suddenly struck him several times in the face with both fists", the investigators continue.
Victim seriously injured in hospital
The suspected attacker then went into hiding and has been on the run ever since. The 29-year-old victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack and was taken to the Innsbruck hospital by ambulance after receiving first aid. Investigations are underway to identify the Palestinian.
