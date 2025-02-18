Total closure
Truck overturned on highway and blocked road
The operation got off to an unusual start: the fire departments were initially alerted to a location around 20 kilometers away from the scene of the accident. The overturned truck on the Innkreis highway near Ort im Innkreis was actually impossible to miss. It temporarily paralyzed the A8.
Two fire departments were called out to the A8 to Haag am Hausruck shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday night. According to initial reports, a serious accident was suspected there. However, as the firefighters found nothing at the alleged scene of the accident, they drove the route - and came across an overturned truck around 20 kilometers further in the direction of Passau near Ort im Innkreis.
The driver of the truck had obviously lost control of his vehicle and came to rest with the driver's cab in the ditch. His overturned truck blocked the road.
Complicated recovery
After the accident, the driver was able to get out of the truck himself. He was taken to hospital by the emergency services with minor injuries.
The attempts to tow the truck away and make the A8 passable again were complicated. Pulling the heavy vehicle onto its side with cable winches was only moderately successful. At least this cleared a corridor on the road so that the emergency vehicles could pass.
However, a separate company had to be called in to recover the truck. The A8 was completely closed between Ried and Ort im Innkreis in the direction of Passau.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.