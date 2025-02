Leibnitz FPÖ calls for a duel with the head of the town

Just as former ÖVP leader Christopher Drexler has declared a duel for governor against Blue Party leader Mario Kunasek, FPÖ city party leader Daniel Kos is directly challenging the red mayor in Leibnitz in the municipal elections. "We have called for a duel with Michael Schumacher because we are the only alternative and can stand up to him," the leading blue candidate says in an interview with "Krone".