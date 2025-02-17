Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Positive balance

World Ski Championships make tourism professionals throughout the country rejoice

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 23:00

The title competitions in Saalbach-Hinterglemm brought publicity for the whole of Salzburg. Despite little snow, the hoteliers' interim summary of the winter is positive.

0 Kommentare

With almost 175,000 fans on site, the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm were a complete success. But it's not just the tourism professionals in the Glemmtal who are celebrating. The title fights brought publicity for the whole of Salzburg. "The impact is extremely positive. The images were wonderful. This will have a positive impact in the long term," says Walter Veit, President of the Austrian Hotel Association, from Obertauern.

In the short term, there will be a slight decline in overnight stays in Saalbach. As reported, many double rooms were only single occupancy due to the World Cup squad. However, this will be more than compensated for by the long-term advertising value of the World Cup images. Other Salzburg tourist resorts have also benefited from the Saalbach hype surrounding the ski races. "There has been a certain shift. Some families have left Saalbach because of the World Cup hustle and bustle. But these guests have also stayed with us," says Veit.

Bavarians and Dutch arriving later this year
In general, Salzburg's top hotelier is satisfied with the winter season so far. "February went very well," says Veit. By the end of March, tourism will be "heading for a slight plus", he believes. The Bavarian carnival vacations in the first week of March, which do not coincide with the semester break in Austria this year, will help. The Dutch spring break season also only started this week. In comparison, there were 15.6 million overnight stays nationwide last winter. That was almost the same as the year before.

It remains to be seen how the entire winter will develop this year, says Veit. A lot also depends on the weather in April and how long the ski resorts remain open. Easter is unusually late this year. "Many resorts may already be focusing on hikers and cyclists," explains Veit.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf