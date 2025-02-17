World Ski Championships make tourism professionals throughout the country rejoice

Bavarians and Dutch arriving later this year

In general, Salzburg's top hotelier is satisfied with the winter season so far. "February went very well," says Veit. By the end of March, tourism will be "heading for a slight plus", he believes. The Bavarian carnival vacations in the first week of March, which do not coincide with the semester break in Austria this year, will help. The Dutch spring break season also only started this week. In comparison, there were 15.6 million overnight stays nationwide last winter. That was almost the same as the year before.