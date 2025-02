A visit to “Hungerburg” is good for body and soul

However, both Uschi Zezelitsch and Stefan Zwickl are convinced that it's easier if you don't do it at home. At least not at the beginning. And to get straight to the point: Both Uschi Zezelitsch and Stefan Zwickl, when they talk about fasting, are not just talking about giving up alcohol or chocolate until Easter. The two of them take it really seriously and travel to a hotel in the Waldviertel region that specializes in fasting cures.