Season ended
In the end, it wasn’t enough for the Pioneers
Despite a 2:1 (1:0, 0:0, 0:1, 1:0) win in overtime against the Vienna Capitals, the season is over for the Pioneers Vorarlberg. A strong last few weeks were not enough for the team from Feldkirch, who got off to a disastrous start in the Ice Hockey League, but improved tremendously.
The Pioneers Vorarlberg gave their all, but in the end it wasn't enough. In the past few weeks, the Ländle-Cracks in the ICE Hockey League, after being at the bottom of the table for a long time and having to cope with two long negative series, rebelled once again, were even allowed to dream of a play-off until two rounds before the end of the basic round and earned themselves a small deciding game against the Vienna Capitals, their direct rivals for tenth place.
But now the dream was shattered in a bitter way. The Pioneers took an early lead in their home game against the Capitals, with Josh Passolt scoring on the power play to make it 1:0. However, the Feldkirch team then failed to extend their lead. In the final phase of the game, the Caps threw everything forward. And managed to equalize 2.7 seconds before the final buzzer, which meant a point and a playoff ticket for the Viennese team. Passolt's 2:1 in overtime did nothing to change that. "I think we were the better team, but we missed out on scoring more goals," said PIV head coach Dylan Stanley with regret. But he was still proud of his team, which would have finished fifth in the table in the last 20 rounds. "Even if they didn't want to hear it after the game, they did a very good job."
Deadline today
Several Pioneers players will be leaving the club in the coming days to play playoff field hockey. The transfer deadline ends today, not all transfers have been finalized yet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.