In the end, it wasn’t enough for the Pioneers

But now the dream was shattered in a bitter way. The Pioneers took an early lead in their home game against the Capitals, with Josh Passolt scoring on the power play to make it 1:0. However, the Feldkirch team then failed to extend their lead. In the final phase of the game, the Caps threw everything forward. And managed to equalize 2.7 seconds before the final buzzer, which meant a point and a playoff ticket for the Viennese team. Passolt's 2:1 in overtime did nothing to change that. "I think we were the better team, but we missed out on scoring more goals," said PIV head coach Dylan Stanley with regret. But he was still proud of his team, which would have finished fifth in the table in the last 20 rounds. "Even if they didn't want to hear it after the game, they did a very good job."