Too little haste for dilapidated schools in the state?

"Will take more than seven years"

However, only around 22.3 million euros have been budgeted for this in the state budget for 2025. SPÖ education spokesperson Doris Margreiter therefore doubts that Haberlander is seriously interested in completing the "school renovation backpack". "Assuming that the state provides an annual budget like this year's, it will take more than seven years for the upcoming projects to be realized," she calculates. In addition, there are currently almost 150 other school projects with a total value of 835 million euros in planning.