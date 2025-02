Biathlon: Hauser improves, gold to Preuß

Former world champion Hauser started the 10 km race from 26th place, but improved steadily with three penalty-free shooting. After two penalties in the final standing stage, the 31-year-old was just under two minutes short of a medal and 45 seconds off the top ten. Tamara Steiner improved by four positions to 31st place with just one miss, while World Championship debutant Anna Andexer moved up from 58th place to 44th with three misses.