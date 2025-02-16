Funding discontent in Vienna
Migrant association in prime inner-city location in Vienna
The advice center for migrants wants 3.3 million euros in funding. The application raises a number of questions - but no answers are forthcoming. The last audit by the City Court of Audit took place eight years ago ...
Vienna is the number one point of contact for immigrants, and the amount of advice on support, recognition, rights and obligations is correspondingly high. Many tasks are therefore outsourced to private associations - such as the advice center for migrants. This costs the City of Vienna, the AMS and various ministries a lot of money.
The city has just released almost one million euros in the finance committee. The AMS has also already approved almost 1.5 million euros. The Ministry of Labor has also pledged 550,000 euros. In the case of the Migrant Association, taxpayers are expected to fork out a total of around 3.3 million euros per year.
What is the money being spent on?
But what is it actually spent on? A glance at the (sparse homepage) provides few answers - there is talk of consultations and events (currently none). No information about the people behind the scenes, etc. But three locations in a prime location in the city center on Hoher Markt. The "Krone" therefore asked: Why three offices? And why in the 1st district? How high are the rental costs? How many employees does the association have and who is behind it?
Sparse answer
The answers here are also very sparse. The association has been in existence for over 40 years. It is regularly inspected by the relevant authorities and has had "long-term rental contracts on extremely favorable terms since 1983". No information on employees, bodies or figures. Significantly, even the reply email is sent anonymously. The sender is only the association.
We will definitely involve the City Court of Audit. We need complete clarification.
Wiens FPÖ-Chef Dominik Nepp
Statement of expenditure provides answers
It will be interesting to take a look at the association's statement of expenditure. This is available to the "Krone". 2.45 million euros for salaries, 220,000 euros for translation costs, 44,000 euros for the maintenance of the IT system alone, 23,200 euros for telephone and internet as well as annual costs of 15,500 euros for the databases and the homepage. The "particularly favorable rental conditions" also cost 244,000 euros per year.
Last audit in 2016
And an inquiry to the MA 17 for Integration and Diversity reveals that The last time the association was audited by the City Court of Audit was in 2016. And according to the 2023 activity report, the association had 24 employees. In that year, salary costs amounted to just under 1.9 million euros. For 2025, they are expected to reach 2.45 million euros - a huge increase.
"Complete clarification is needed"
Incidentally, the FPÖ did not approve the funding in the Finance Committee. Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp: "Three million euros of taxpayers' money is being pumped into an asylum advice association that spends 250,000 euros a year on its office alone and 220,000 euros on interpreters. This is another example of how money is being completely misspent in Vienna. We will definitely call in the City Court of Audit. We need complete clarification."
