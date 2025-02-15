Second EYOF medal
Gold! Carinthian ski freestyler goes one better in Big Air
At the European Youth Olympic Games in Bakuriani (Georgia), Benjamin Lengger from Villach secured Carinthia's second medal. After winning silver in slopestyle, the 16-year-old celebrated gold in the freestyle skiing big air.
The Carinthian freestyle skier has won the first red-white-red gold medal at the European Youth Olympic Winter Games (EYOF) in Bakuriani. The Villach native triumphed in the Big Air in Georgia on Saturday. The 16-year-old had already won silver in the slopestyle on Wednesday. "It's just wonderful," said Lengger after the biggest success of his career to date.
Lengger had already secured bronze before the third run and was able to take a risk in his final attempt. He stood the Left Double Cork 1620 Blunt Grab cleanly and was awarded 94 points, putting him at the top of the field with a total of 183 points - and stayed there, celebrating gold.
"I'm very proud that I pulled it off like that. Before the last jump, I was relieved on the one hand because the next medal was fixed - but I wanted more. So we changed the grab and it paid off," beamed Lengger. The coaches were impressed by Lengger's strong nerves. Delivering the jumps in training is one thing, showing them cleanly in the competition is another.
"The whole week is incredible!"
"It's actually always been like this for me: if I train well, I'm also good in competition. And here in Bakuriani, I felt comfortable right from the start. The whole week is incredible, I'm very proud," said the jubilant student from the ski school in Schladming. "I actually thought after the silver medal that this was my biggest career success to date. But the gold medal is on top of that, it's just wonderful."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.