Serious fall overshadows competition in Ljubno

Björseth stopped in the outrun

Eva Pinkelnig in eighth place was the third Austrian in the top 10, with Julia Mühlbacher and Chiara Kreuzer also scoring points in 16th and 20th place. Eder was 0.1 points ahead of Seifriedsberger by the narrowest of margins, 2.6 points behind the podium and the fallen Björseth. The Norwegian, who was the last to start the competition, remained lying in the outrun for a long time and then had to be taken to hospital. The extent of her injury was initially unknown.