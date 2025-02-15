Good nerves required
End of vacation: Long traffic jams at the weekend in Tyrol
The semester break in Tyrol is coming to an end. This is also noticeable on the local roads. In some places there are already traffic jams for many kilometers. The "Krone" knows the hotspots. On Sunday morning, there will be another one on the South Tyrolean side.
As is so often the case, there is a traffic jam on the Fernpass road. There is block clearance for the Brettfall Tunnel and in the direction of Reutte. The traffic jam is already receding. Everyone who wants to pass the Fernpass needs good nerves and a good seat.
Drivers also have to be patient at the Brenner Pass. Between the border crossing and the Luegbrücke bridge, the well-known roadworks are causing traffic jams and shorter waiting times.
Numerous drivers also had to wait at the highway exit to Zillertal and Achensee this morning - see video above. There was a veritable line of cars waiting on the turning lane to leave the highway.
Traffic jam in the direction of Germany
The Inntalautobahn is not spared waiting times either. There are police checks between Kufstein Nord and the Kiefersfelden border crossing. The time lost there is up to 20 minutes when leaving Austria.
Aerial bomb causes closure
As reported, there will be a complete closure on the A22 Brenner highway on the South Tyrolean side on Sunday morning. The reason for this is the defusing of an aerial bomb from the Second World War.
The unexploded bomb was discovered at the beginning of the week in the Brixen Süd industrial estate during construction work. On Sunday, the section between Brixen/Pustertal and Klausen will be completely closed from 8.30 am until probably 12 noon.
Unexploded ordnance must be defused at the site where it is found, as transportation would be too dangerous.
Das Land Südtirol
Province explains procedure
"Bomb defusing is always carried out on Sundays, as there is no freight traffic, but almost exclusively leisure traffic. Military regulations also stipulate that defusing must be carried out in daylight. Unexploded bombs must be defused at the site where they are found, as transportation would be too dangerous," according to the province of South Tyrol.
read the original article here.
