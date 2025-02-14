Bulls lost to Graz
Raffl goal could only save one point
The Ice Bulls lost 3-2 at home to Graz in the ICE Hockey League after overtime. Captain Tom Raffl scored with Ryan Murphy in the last minute and spoke afterwards of a very emotional game.
Are these really the Ice Bulls? Many an ice arena visitor must have asked themselves that on Friday evening. Because it wasn't just Salzburg's "Wings for Life" jerseys, which were available to buy afterwards, that took some getting used to, but also the champions' meagre fare on the ice in the first two periods. With the return of captain Raffl, very little went right from the start and the Bulls' play was more cramp than fight. Coach David was able to make full use of the team's resources except for Kosmachuk (who had been ill recently). 7:14 shots on goal say a lot about the opening period. In which the Bulls conceded the 0:1 while shorthanded. Goalie Tolvanen had to save in extremis several times and was also lucky. Just like his counterpart Wieser, once a Bull on the ice, did with Robertson's shot on goal.
Goal after 31 seconds
Overall, however, the Bulls lost too many duels and lacked consistency both in front and behind. Ganahl also scored from close range. "That wasn't enough in the first 40 minutes," admitted captain Raffl, who saved the overtime with his 2:2 in a better final third. After Murphy had started the last-minute brace just 50 seconds earlier. One point, but that was as good as it got. Hora netted after just 31 seconds to give Graz victory - a video challenge for offside didn't help either.
"We didn't create enough chances for a long time, but then showed character," said Raffl, who commented on his comeback after a month out injured (concussion in Bolzano): "It was one of my most emotional games. After the injury, the question arose as to whether this was the end of my career?" The 38-year-old perennial favorite found his way back. And wants to attack again with his team at home against Asiago on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
