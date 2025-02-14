Raffl goal could only save one point

Are these really the Ice Bulls? Many an ice arena visitor must have asked themselves that on Friday evening. Because it wasn't just Salzburg's "Wings for Life" jerseys, which were available to buy afterwards, that took some getting used to, but also the champions' meagre fare on the ice in the first two periods. With the return of captain Raffl, very little went right from the start and the Bulls' play was more cramp than fight. Coach David was able to make full use of the team's resources except for Kosmachuk (who had been ill recently). 7:14 shots on goal say a lot about the opening period. In which the Bulls conceded the 0:1 while shorthanded. Goalie Tolvanen had to save in extremis several times and was also lucky. Just like his counterpart Wieser, once a Bull on the ice, did with Robertson's shot on goal.