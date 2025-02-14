Despite a slight increase, the bank's economic indicator was still in negative territory in January at minus 2.6 points and thus, according to Bruckbauer, "at a very low level for the time being". The service sector and a somewhat brighter export environment supported the improvement. In addition to tourism and retail, the motor vehicle trade and transportation services also felt a tailwind. Only in the construction sector did the mood deteriorate again somewhat in January - the moderate development of orders in building construction was a cause for concern. In civil engineering, on the other hand, the situation has actually improved significantly, while the situation in the finishing trade is stable.