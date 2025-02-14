Para sport
“Amazon” Edlinger rushes from medal to medal
She just can't stop! After winning double medals in the para-biathletics, Carina Edlinger from Salzburg has now also won two more medals at the first part of the cross-country skiing World Championships in Toblach (Italy).
Four medals within seven days is also rare to marvel at! However, 26-year-old Edlinger from Fuschl has now shown how it can be done. The visually impaired lone athlete, who virtually makes up the national team on her own, had only just scorched to double bronze at the Para-Biathlon World Championships in Pokljuka (Slovenia) last weekend. Before heading straight to the cross-country competitions in Italy. There, she and her partner Jakob Kainz took silver in the 10-kilometer classic at their joint premiere on Wednesday. This was promptly followed by bronze in the 20 km skating event on Friday.
Will number five follow in March?
But that was by no means all for the Amazon from USV Fuschl. The next World Championships in para-cross-country skiing will be held as part of the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim. Sprints are on the program there on 4 and 5 March.
"Looking forward to being at home"
Edlinger summed up: "A big thank you to my guide Jakob, who did a sensational job. He gave me great motivation and got me across the finish line with full commitment. It's all the more impressive considering that we've never worked together in this constellation before. Today's race went really well again. It snowed quite a lot and the track was very deep. Now I'm looking forward to getting back home and preparing for the sprint in Trondheim."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
