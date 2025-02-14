“Amazon” Edlinger rushes from medal to medal

Four medals within seven days is also rare to marvel at! However, 26-year-old Edlinger from Fuschl has now shown how it can be done. The visually impaired lone athlete, who virtually makes up the national team on her own, had only just scorched to double bronze at the Para-Biathlon World Championships in Pokljuka (Slovenia) last weekend. Before heading straight to the cross-country competitions in Italy. There, she and her partner Jakob Kainz took silver in the 10-kilometer classic at their joint premiere on Wednesday. This was promptly followed by bronze in the 20 km skating event on Friday.