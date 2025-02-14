Trial in Innsbruck
Cyclist “mowed down” with almost three per mille
A 54-year-old Tyrolean woman got into her car drunk in August of the previous year because she wanted to take her dog for a walk in the neighboring community. A serious accident was the result. Now the woman was on trial in Innsbruck.
During the trial, the petite woman appeared as if she couldn't drink a drop of water. However, the Tyrolean woman should at least be quite hard-drinking.
Cyclist still unable to work
On a midsummer's day in August last year, she got into her car with a blood alcohol level of 2.88. "I wanted to take my dog for a walk," she told Judge Helga Moser. As usual, she had driven to her neighboring community to go for a walk. But on the L300 near Aschau in Zillertal, the defendant rammed into a cyclist with her car, who suffered a fracture to his collarbone and a traumatic brain injury, among other injuries, and is still unable to work.
You don't get almost three per mille from a painkiller and a bottle of wine.
Richterin Helga Moser
"But I really only drank one bottle of wine and took one painkiller," said the 54-year-old. Judge Moser didn't believe her: "You don't get almost 3 per mille from that, the level was already high."
Scraped past an unconditional prison sentence
In the end, the Zillertal woman narrowly avoided going to prison. She was sentenced - already legally binding - to four months' conditional imprisonment and a fine of 12,000 euros. "I simply don't believe you about the one bottle of wine," the judge repeated in her ruling.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.