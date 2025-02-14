Cyclist “mowed down” with almost three per mille

Cyclist still unable to work

On a midsummer's day in August last year, she got into her car with a blood alcohol level of 2.88. "I wanted to take my dog for a walk," she told Judge Helga Moser. As usual, she had driven to her neighboring community to go for a walk. But on the L300 near Aschau in Zillertal, the defendant rammed into a cyclist with her car, who suffered a fracture to his collarbone and a traumatic brain injury, among other injuries, and is still unable to work.