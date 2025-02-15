Requests for payment were fake

Background: Some people have received contract offers from ABB via e-mail, but these were not written by the company. Applicants were asked to make payments in order to obtain an appointment for an interview or to guarantee an employment contract. They were also asked to pay fees for the processing of applications. The fraudsters included the company logo in the emails and also referred to the recipients' personal details in the emails because they had in turn published these on social networks.