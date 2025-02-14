Innovative family
They bring fresh fish to your doorstep
The Mitterschaider family is now touring the Lieser-Maltatal with a fishmobile. The regional fish farmers bring their gilded products directly to their customers.
Claudia and Heinz Mitterschaider from Malta have turned their hobby into a profession. "When the zoo in Malta had to close its doors in 2009, we thought about how we could continue to run it. And that's when we came up with the idea of opening a fish farm," explains the motivated couple, who breed char from egg to finished fish themselves and also refine them, offer fish platters and more.
Great demand,
With their wide range of products, the family is represented in restaurants, self-service stores and several markets - such as Spittal and Villach - and now even beyond the Carinthian borders. "We are now also in Tamsweg. Market operators there have been looking for a fish vendor for a long time due to retirement," say Claudia and Heinz, whose char are "worth their weight in gold". They have won several gold prizes at the Alpen Adria fish awards.
With the fishmobile to the customer
However, the family has left the farmers' market in Gmünd "because we are going in new directions." From now on, they will bring the fish to the customer's doorstep. "We are now supplying the Lieser and Malta valleys as well as customers as far as Napplach with our fishmobile," the 39-year-old announces happily. "The aim is to save resources."
Claudia is grateful for the close cooperation within the family. "Without the help of my children, my sister Anna and her boyfriend Raphael, it would never be possible to expand our full-time business like this." What is particularly important to the Mitterschaiders: "Maintaining our high quality and keeping the fish affordable." Elisa Aschbacher
