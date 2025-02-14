Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Innovative family

They bring fresh fish to your doorstep

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 13:11

The Mitterschaider family is now touring the Lieser-Maltatal with a fishmobile. The regional fish farmers bring their gilded products directly to their customers. 

0 Kommentare

Claudia and Heinz Mitterschaider from Malta have turned their hobby into a profession. "When the zoo in Malta had to close its doors in 2009, we thought about how we could continue to run it. And that's when we came up with the idea of opening a fish farm," explains the motivated couple, who breed char from egg to finished fish themselves and also refine them, offer fish platters and more.

Great demand, 
With their wide range of products, the family is represented in restaurants, self-service stores and several markets - such as Spittal and Villach - and now even beyond the Carinthian borders. "We are now also in Tamsweg. Market operators there have been looking for a fish vendor for a long time due to retirement," say Claudia and Heinz, whose char are "worth their weight in gold". They have won several gold prizes at the Alpen Adria fish awards.

With the fishmobile to the customer
However, the family has left the farmers' market in Gmünd "because we are going in new directions." From now on, they will bring the fish to the customer's doorstep. "We are now supplying the Lieser and Malta valleys as well as customers as far as Napplach with our fishmobile," the 39-year-old announces happily. "The aim is to save resources."

Claudia is grateful for the close cooperation within the family. "Without the help of my children, my sister Anna and her boyfriend Raphael, it would never be possible to expand our full-time business like this." What is particularly important to the Mitterschaiders: "Maintaining our high quality and keeping the fish affordable." Elisa Aschbacher

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf