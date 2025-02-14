Be careful on the roads
Mrs. Holle shakes out her beds for a moment
Up to 20 centimetres of fresh snow is expected on Carinthia's mountains. Be careful on the roads, it's slippery.
Joy in the ski regions: From 800 to 1000 meters above sea level, ten to 15 centimeters of fresh snow are expected on Friday, in the Carnic Alps, at Nassfeld and in the Karawanken it could even be up to 20 centimeters. But even at lower altitudes, people will be surprised by a rare white sight this winter. This is because a cold front moved across Carinthia from the north in the night to Friday - and will encounter an additional Mediterranean low.
According to the meteorologists, the south of Carinthia in particular will be "sugared" for a short time - up to five centimetres of snow could even accumulate in the Villach area. But Mother Hulda will also shake out her beds over the Klagenfurt basin. Albeit with a little less enthusiasm than over the Draustadt.
However, the joy of snow, if any, should not last long in the valleys: According to experts, the weather will calm down in the coming days, temperatures will rise and snowmen will melt away again thanks to high pressure weather.
Slippery roads
Especially in the early hours of the morning, it was not without danger on Carinthia's roads due to the snow. Fallen trees also blocked some lanes, but road closures could be lifted again. However, the Turracher Straße between Prekowa and Himmelberg is still closed. Accidents occurred there and cars got stuck. And snow chains are compulsory on Carinthia's mountain roads - such as on the Turrach, Nassfeld, Flattnitz, Plöckenpass and Loiblpass.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.