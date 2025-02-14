Mrs. Holle shakes out her beds for a moment

Joy in the ski regions: From 800 to 1000 meters above sea level, ten to 15 centimeters of fresh snow are expected on Friday, in the Carnic Alps, at Nassfeld and in the Karawanken it could even be up to 20 centimeters. But even at lower altitudes, people will be surprised by a rare white sight this winter. This is because a cold front moved across Carinthia from the north in the night to Friday - and will encounter an additional Mediterranean low.