Collision with knee

Tragedy for ex-Bayern talent! 18-year-old brain dead

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 21:45

Tragedy for ex-Bayern talent Guo Jiaxuan! The 18-year-old's life is in danger after a collision during a training match in Spain. 

Jiaxuan was part of the FC Bayern World Squad, a project of the German top club in which U19 talents from all over the world are accompanied on their way to professional soccer. The central defender was the only Chinese player selected for the project in 2023 and was also a member of the Chinese U17 national team in the same year. Most recently, he played for Beijing Guoan's U19 team.

Brain haemorrhage after collision
The accident occurred during a friendly match against RC Alcobendas, a club that plays in Spain's seventh division. The knee of an opponent collided with Jiaxuan's head. The central defender suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a brain hemorrhage in which blood leaks in the space between two meninges. All brain functions fail and circulation can only be maintained artificially.

His brother wrote on "Xiaohongshu", a Chinese social network: "He is brain dead. He has only a small chance of survival. The doctor told us that there is very little chance of survival, that he is clinically dead due to lack of oxygen to the brain and that they will remove the tubes."

The footballer's family finally arrived at the Spanish hospital last Saturday. Jiaxuan is now to be flown out to China for further treatment. "We are deeply saddened by this accident and will not give up as long as there is still hope," the association wrote in its statement.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
