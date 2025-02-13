Anger doesn't go away
World champion: “That was a bit of a b…”
The newly crowned double world champion Veronika Aigner celebrated her 22nd birthday at home in Gloggnitz am Eichberg. A very close friend brought a Gugelhupf. They had fun with Super Mario party games and enjoyed a ride on the family's Noriker horses. A great day. But their anger about the Paraski World Championships in Marburg is still not completely gone.
The much-criticized conditions are still on the mind of the police athlete, who works in internal affairs at the task force in Wr. Neustadt: "It was a bit of a bummer that we had so little snow and the speed competitions had to be cancelled." A big compliment, however, goes to the local organizing committee in Marburg (Slo): "We had eight degrees plus and the slope still held up really well in the giant slalom and slalom. That was very hard work."
A ride for their birthday
When you see her skiing down the slope, it's hard to imagine that the Lower Austrian only has eight percent vision. Even on Thursday's ride, which started at the Aigner family's farm, there was absolutely no sign of her handicap. The 22-year-old is also going on a ski tour in Styria on Saturday.
"I can see colors and contours, not details"
"Vroni" says about her visual impairment: "I've had it since I was born, it's completely normal for me. I can see a little better close up, but very blurred in the distance. I have 13 dioptres, which can't be compensated for with glasses. My left eye is inactive. I can see colors and contours, but no details. My brother Johannes and my sister Barbara, who are also racing skiers, have the same visual impairment. Our mother can only see three percent. The brain compensates, my other senses are very sharp."
One second faster than her sister on the go-kart track
Older sister Elisabeth, who acts as a guide and has no visual impairment, likes to tell the following anecdote: "When we go karting, Vroni is one second faster than me on every lap. She simply memorizes routes really well."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
