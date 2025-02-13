World champion: “That was a bit of a b…”

"I can see colors and contours, not details"

"Vroni" says about her visual impairment: "I've had it since I was born, it's completely normal for me. I can see a little better close up, but very blurred in the distance. I have 13 dioptres, which can't be compensated for with glasses. My left eye is inactive. I can see colors and contours, but no details. My brother Johannes and my sister Barbara, who are also racing skiers, have the same visual impairment. Our mother can only see three percent. The brain compensates, my other senses are very sharp."