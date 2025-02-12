Fuss about black-blue
“Austria deserves better in times of crisis”
After the end of the coalition negotiations, Governor Doskozil accuses the FPÖ and ÖVP of irresponsibility and is now calling for a government of experts and new elections.
Austria is still without a new government four and a half months after the National Council elections. After the "Zuckerlkoalition", the government negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP, which had been deadlocked for days, also collapsed yesterday. It was a failure in installments or, as Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) commented on the end: "Austria deserves better, especially in times of crisis."
Doskozil: prepare for new elections
He accuses the blue-Turkish negotiators of irresponsibility, a lack of willingness to compromise and that both were only ever interested in posts and functions. He would now like to see a phase of consolidation and cooling for Austria and calls for a government of experts to be set up and for new elections to be prepared.
Stability is important
For the provincial governor, the muddled situation in the federal government also confirms the political decisions in the province, where a government was formed in record time. "Above all, this now brings stability and security to Burgenland - exactly what the population and the economy currently expect most from politics," said Doskozil.
The chairman of the Freedom Party, Norbert Hofer, believes that the ÖVP alone is responsible for the failure of the government talks. "Right now, in a phase of economic challenges, our country urgently needed a stable and decisive government," explained Hofer. However, the ÖVP was less interested in a functioning government than in securing its own power.
Haider-Wallner relieved
Green Party Deputy Governor Anja Haider-Wallner is relieved. The failure is an opportunity for Austria: "An opportunity for a pro-European government that promotes cohesion in our society, respects the freedom of the judiciary and media, and sees the welfare state and climate protection as important tasks of our state."
ÖVP leader Sagartz is concerned
After the meeting of the federal party executive, Christian Sagartz also commented on the current political situation. He is concerned about the failed attempt to form a government and understands that many people are disappointed. "The fact is that the FPÖ has not fulfilled the Federal President's mandate. Herbert Kickl had the chance to form a government, but he did not take it. The negotiations failed due to his unwillingness to compromise," explained Sagartz. In view of the political uncertainty, Sagartz emphasized the need for a swift solution: "Austria now urgently needs a stable government. The next step now lies with the Federal President, who will decide how to proceed."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
