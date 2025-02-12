“Austria deserves better in times of crisis”

ÖVP leader Sagartz is concerned

After the meeting of the federal party executive, Christian Sagartz also commented on the current political situation. He is concerned about the failed attempt to form a government and understands that many people are disappointed. "The fact is that the FPÖ has not fulfilled the Federal President's mandate. Herbert Kickl had the chance to form a government, but he did not take it. The negotiations failed due to his unwillingness to compromise," explained Sagartz. In view of the political uncertainty, Sagartz emphasized the need for a swift solution: "Austria now urgently needs a stable government. The next step now lies with the Federal President, who will decide how to proceed."