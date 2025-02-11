Fireworks almost without fireworks

Year after year, Reifenauer and his colleagues at the Salzburgring prove what a gigantic show they can put on in terms of electronic music. The World Championships edition under the motto "Electric Love in White" on Tuesday evening at the Medal Plaza in the center of Hinterglemm was much smaller. This is because the World Ski Championships deliberately aims to present itself in a sustainable way, and those responsible have had the World Championships designated as a "Green Event" by the province of Salzburg. CO2 emissions must therefore always be kept as low as possible. "We couldn't set off any fireworks around the stage," explains Reifenauer. But there were still a few fire fountains.