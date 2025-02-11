Vorteilswelt
Electric Love in White

Fireworks almost without fireworks

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 21:14

Hardly any pyro, great show! Saalbach celebrated the World Championships Electric Love. After the bronze medal was presented to Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe, the crowd danced to the music of DJs such as Toby Romeo and David Puentez.

0 Kommentare

The request came as a surprise and presented Manuel Reifenauer with a difficult task. In December, the organizer of the Salzburg Electric Love Festival (ELF) received an offer to organize a musical evening as part of the World Ski Championships. "But it's not that easy to get artists to come to Glemmtal in winter, the DJs are always drawn to much warmer climes," laughs the ELF organizer.

Despite strict regulations, visitors did not have to do without fire fountains. The thousands of spectators were absolutely thrilled. (Bild: urbantschitsch mario)
Despite strict regulations, visitors did not have to do without fire fountains. The thousands of spectators were absolutely thrilled.
(Bild: urbantschitsch mario)

Year after year, Reifenauer and his colleagues at the Salzburgring prove what a gigantic show they can put on in terms of electronic music. The World Championships edition under the motto "Electric Love in White" on Tuesday evening at the Medal Plaza in the center of Hinterglemm was much smaller. This is because the World Ski Championships deliberately aims to present itself in a sustainable way, and those responsible have had the World Championships designated as a "Green Event" by the province of Salzburg. CO2 emissions must therefore always be kept as low as possible. "We couldn't set off any fireworks around the stage," explains Reifenauer. But there were still a few fire fountains.

Party atmosphere among the guests. (Bild: urbantschitsch mario)
Party atmosphere among the guests.
(Bild: urbantschitsch mario)

This didn't dampen the mood on Tuesday evening! First, the numerous ski fans were able to cheer the presentation of the bronze medal to the red-white-red ski aces Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe. Then the crowd danced casually to the music of DJs such as Toby Romeo and David Puentez.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
