Electric Love in White
Fireworks almost without fireworks
Hardly any pyro, great show! Saalbach celebrated the World Championships Electric Love. After the bronze medal was presented to Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe, the crowd danced to the music of DJs such as Toby Romeo and David Puentez.
The request came as a surprise and presented Manuel Reifenauer with a difficult task. In December, the organizer of the Salzburg Electric Love Festival (ELF) received an offer to organize a musical evening as part of the World Ski Championships. "But it's not that easy to get artists to come to Glemmtal in winter, the DJs are always drawn to much warmer climes," laughs the ELF organizer.
Year after year, Reifenauer and his colleagues at the Salzburgring prove what a gigantic show they can put on in terms of electronic music. The World Championships edition under the motto "Electric Love in White" on Tuesday evening at the Medal Plaza in the center of Hinterglemm was much smaller. This is because the World Ski Championships deliberately aims to present itself in a sustainable way, and those responsible have had the World Championships designated as a "Green Event" by the province of Salzburg. CO2 emissions must therefore always be kept as low as possible. "We couldn't set off any fireworks around the stage," explains Reifenauer. But there were still a few fire fountains.
This didn't dampen the mood on Tuesday evening! First, the numerous ski fans were able to cheer the presentation of the bronze medal to the red-white-red ski aces Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe. Then the crowd danced casually to the music of DJs such as Toby Romeo and David Puentez.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.