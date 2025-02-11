Klum’s “GNTM” has more modeling than ever before

"My days always started tired because I was breastfeeding at night. And during the breaks in filming too. I was knocked out all the time and in the evening I wasn't sure what I had actually said all day," said Klum, who has four children from two relationships: Leni (20) as well as two sons Henry (19) and Johan (18) and daughter Lou Sulola (15). Because she was also a working mother, she had feelings of guilt and "often felt torn".