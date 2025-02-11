Vorteilswelt
Two TV days a week

Klum’s “GNTM” has more modeling than ever before

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 18:01

Fans of the ProSieben show "Germany's Next Topmodel" (GNTM) will have to keep two TV evenings a week free for the new season. "Many great people have applied for my 20th season," the station recently announced model scout Heidi Klum. As they don't all "fit into a single Thursday evening, there will now only be boys on Tuesdays for six weeks." The new season starts on February 13. 

Not until episode 13 on March 27 will all the models meet for the first time. From then on, "GNTM" will only run on Thursdays as usual. After more than 300 episodes and more than 3,000 candidates, the casting format is once again looking for new personalities in the 20th season.

Numerous star guests
This also includes the show's guests. Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum will kick off the show. After that, supermodel Naomi Campbell will be at the presenter's side in episode two. Also announced are catwalk stars Adriana Lima and Anok Yai, actor Sebastian Ströbel ("Die Bergretter"), entertainment twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz, world star Catherine Deneuve, photographer Rankin and 60s legend Twiggy.

"Not always easy as a young mother"
Heidi Klum, now 51, recently took a look back at the beginnings of "GNTM" in 2006, saying that it was often very challenging for her to be a mother of four children at the same time while filming the casting show. Especially at the beginning, when she was "either a young mother or pregnant or both", it wasn't always easy, the model told Stern magazine.

"My days always started tired because I was breastfeeding at night. And during the breaks in filming too. I was knocked out all the time and in the evening I wasn't sure what I had actually said all day," said Klum, who has four children from two relationships: Leni (20) as well as two sons Henry (19) and Johan (18) and daughter Lou Sulola (15). Because she was also a working mother, she had feelings of guilt and "often felt torn".

Filming for the new season was not always under a good star. The fire disaster around Los Angeles had an impact on filming, which was postponed by a few days.

For viewers, however, this does not ultimately change anything about the recordings that are broadcast. A large part of every "Germany's Next Topmodel" season is traditionally recorded in California.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
