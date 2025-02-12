Champions League in the conference – LIVE from 9pm

Kompany himself recalled his playing career ahead of the game in Scotland and showed his anticipation: "That was one of the loudest away games I've ever had in my career as a player. These moments are incredible opportunities to achieve and experience something." Curiously, veteran Bayern stars Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer will be experiencing this moment for the first time. Neither of them have ever taken to the pitch at Celtic Park. All the more reason for Bayern captain Neuer to be looking forward to an "incredible atmosphere".