Champions League in the conference – LIVE from 9pm

Knockout round in the premier class! Three duels - including Bayern's clash with Celtic - are on the program today in the conference. Hütter's Monaco and Trauner's Feynoord are also battling it out for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. We'll be reporting live from 9pm - see ticker below.
FC Bayern will be looking to continue their "title dahoam" mission on Wednesday as they kick off the round of 16 play-offs in the "cauldron" of Celtic Glasgow.
Bayern had lost out on direct promotion with defeats against Aston Villa and Feyenoord Rotterdam and will start in Glasgow against the Scottish league leaders. Ex-Bayern and ex-Celtic player Alan McInally spoke ahead of the clash of "no walk in the park" at Celtic Park and emphasized the risk for Vincent Kompany's squad in an interview with FC Bayern: "Every fan knows that Bayern have more quality and will therefore probably progress in these two games in the end. But that's exactly the risk: Celtic have nothing to lose."
Kompany himself recalled his playing career ahead of the game in Scotland and showed his anticipation: "That was one of the loudest away games I've ever had in my career as a player. These moments are incredible opportunities to achieve and experience something." Curiously, veteran Bayern stars Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer will be experiencing this moment for the first time. Neither of them have ever taken to the pitch at Celtic Park. All the more reason for Bayern captain Neuer to be looking forward to an "incredible atmosphere".
Hütter with good cards
In Lisbon, the Vorarlberg native Adi Hütter faces a duel with Benfica. His Monaco enter the round of 16 play-offs in fourth place in the French league and will be looking to take a step towards the knockout phase in the first leg. However, Adi Hütter's side arrive in Portugal with a 4-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in their luggage. On the other hand, it could be a duel of equals, as the runners-up in Portugal, Benfica, have also won exactly three of their last five games.
The Champions League conference will be completed by the match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and AC Milan. However, the injured ÖFB international Gernot Trauner will not be able to take part. Coach Brian Priske will also be absent. The Dane was dismissed with immediate effect on Monday.
