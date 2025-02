Ukrainian wins European Championship gold medal one month after naturalization

Only sport writes stories like this! After Russia's attack on Ukraine, the then 13-year-old Oleksandr Cheban fled to Austria in 2022, found a new home first in Vienna and later in Upper Austria, above all at Karate-do Wels, and was awarded Austrian citizenship on 9 January in the special interest of the Republic in the presence of Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ).