New attractions
The Prater is already sprucing itself up
Pure thrills: the new main attraction "Vienna Looping Rollercoaster" is set to cause a sensation from April. The Viennese can also look forward to a new scary experience.
The popular Wurstelprater is still in hibernation, but in just under a month's time it will be time again: the world's oldest amusement park will start its summer season. It has not escaped the attention of observant eyes that a lot has happened there over the winter months.
A roller coaster is currently being built here on an area of around 3000 square meters in accordance with international standards: the "Viennese Looping". Three seconds of weightlessness, steep descents and a maximum height of 31 meters will offer the Viennese a spectacular experience. Once at the top, you can then enjoy an impressive view over the Prater during a slow 180 degree turn. With a total track length of 518 meters, the ride will reach speeds of up to 81 km/h.
A new Prater attraction is under construction
Showman Stefan Sittler-Koidl is already delighted. The area of the Prater where the new roller coaster will be located is currently still somewhat less frequented. With the new attraction, the well-known Prater entrepreneur wants to attract more visitors again. A new neighborhood is to be created here, which could also benefit nearby locations. According to Sittler-Koidl, comparable attractions in other countries have brought in around 500,000 additional visitors per year. Opening: April 2025.
The cozy "Gösser Eck" restaurant is located next door. Owner Soufian Tabib is already in the starting blocks after a short winter break. The first highlight of this year's season is a herring feast on March 5. A year ago, the landlord opened his second restaurant "Das Beisl im Prater".
But something is also happening in another corner of the Prater. This year, the former site of the Super 8 ride will be home to a very special attraction: the "Dämonium" by German showman Martin Blume. "Experience horror in a completely new dimension and let yourself be frightened and terrified..." is the promising description of the modern high-tech spectacle. Four interconnected, freely rotating gondolas, effects and scary scenarios will ensure this. The plan is for the world's largest mobile ghost train on four levels to remain at the location until the end of October 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.