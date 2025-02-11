The Prater is already sprucing itself up

But something is also happening in another corner of the Prater. This year, the former site of the Super 8 ride will be home to a very special attraction: the "Dämonium" by German showman Martin Blume. "Experience horror in a completely new dimension and let yourself be frightened and terrified..." is the promising description of the modern high-tech spectacle. Four interconnected, freely rotating gondolas, effects and scary scenarios will ensure this. The plan is for the world's largest mobile ghost train on four levels to remain at the location until the end of October 2025.