Trump’s tariffs threaten domestic industry

Tariffs already in the first term of office

These two Upper Austrian companies are therefore currently examining the possible consequences. In any case, Voest's share price fell immediately. However, they have experience with this situation, as Trump imposed special tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum during his first term in 2018. According to Amag, the company was able to pass on most of the additional costs to its customers, such as aircraft manufacturer Boeing, and got off lightly.