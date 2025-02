Snowkiting: Paraglider instead of lift, snow instead of lake

Somehow I expected to look cool as I glided across the meadow in Achenkirch on my kite. But right now I'm wearing a harness that looks a bit like a diaper and I'm hanging awkwardly from a leash in a snowplow as if I'm on skis for the first time. Snowkiting is not as easy as it looks. At least I've got to the point where Michael Vogel, the head of the Achensee snowkiting school, has let me get on my skis.