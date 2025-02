European Priests’ Football Championship: Austria believes in itself

Instead of a triple "shot - goal", the team call of this red-white-red team before the match is a loudly shouted "Halle" - "Lujah". This will be heard on Tuesday in Kisvarda, Hungary, near the Ukrainian border, as Austria starts the European Priest Championship! "Realistically, we're hoping for a mid-table finish, but with a bit of luck and a blessing, we'll make it onto the podium," smiles the charging Upper Austrian chaplain Philipp Faschinger before the start of the European Championship, which will be contested by a total of 220 priests from 14 countries in the hall according to futsal rules.